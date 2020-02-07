Jeffrey Earnhardt rejoins JD Motorsports for part-time Xfinity ride

Jeffrey Earnhardt will reunite with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) this season, the team announced Friday.

Earnhardt is scheduled to drive at least 12 races for JDM in the Xfinity Series, with the prospect of more starts depending upon additional sponsorship being secured.

“I am really thankful to Johnny Davis and the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team for having me onboard this season,” Earnhardt said in a media release. “These guys work hard every week and they’ve demonstrated the ability and desire to compete. I am looking forward to getting back on track this season!”

Earnhardt previously drove for JDM in a full-season Xfinity effort in 2014, finishing 18th in the final standings.

Earnhardt competed in just seven Xfinity races last season for both XCI Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, including a third-place finish for the latter in the spring race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He also recorded three other top 10 finishes.

The grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt also made one NASCAR Cup Series start in the spring race at Talladega last season for XCI Racing.

Earnhardt will not race in the Xfinity season-opening race at Daytona on Feb. 15. Rather, his first start will come at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 14.

The team said Earnhardt’s car number and sponsorship will be announced at a later date.

Really excited to get back on track with @JDMotorsports01 and looking forward to putting together some awesome runs for @flexfit and building our sponsors through the year to run even more races. 💪🏼 #letsgetit #neverquit https://t.co/O24cReFF4I — Jeffrey Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) February 7, 2020





