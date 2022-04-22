Jeffrey Earnhardt races to first Xfinity Series pole in legendary No. 3
Earnhardt starred in Friday's NASCAR Xfinity Series two-round qualifying session, driving the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing.
Team owner Richard Childress talks about what it means to be back at Talladega Superspeedway with Larry McReynolds and the iconic No. 3 car.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — This may sound familiar: An Earnhardt-powered black No. 3 captured the pole at Talladega Superspeedway. Driving the Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Jeffrey Earnhardt topped the qualifying leaderboard Friday. Jeffrey is the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, who made the No. 3 iconic. “I‘m […]
The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns after a week off to compete in the Ag-Pro 300 Saturday, April 23 at Talladega Superspeedway (4 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Jeb Burton earned his first career Xfinity Series victory in this race last year, leading the final nine laps and ultimately holding off Austin Cindric, […]
First things first when it comes to Ty Gibbs and his latest controversy: Gibbs didn't want to waste any time removing his helmet as he and Sam Mayer argued at Martinsville Speedway. What started as some jawing between Xfinity Series rivals on pit road escalated into a full-blown fight. Mayer repeatedly scolded Gibbs following the April 9 race and even poked his finger inside Gibbs' visor, but none of that is what led Gibbs to start throwing haymakers.
Brad Keselowski didn‘t have to wait until the final lap of the 2021 GEICO 500 to take the lead. But if the five-time Talladega Superspeedway winner took the lead prior to the white flag last April, he might be arriving in Alabama for the 2022 GEICO 500 as a five-time Talladega winner, not a six-time […]
