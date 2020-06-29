Jeffrey Earnhardt places 16th at Pocono Raceway

Jeffrey Earnhardt finished 16th in the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

Earnhardt’s result added 21 points to his season total.

Earnhardt started in 15th position. The eighth-year driver has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes in his career.

Sunday’s race was the first of Earnhardt’s career at Pocono Raceway.

The Mooresville, North Carolina native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting 10 spots higher than his career mark of 25.4 and completing the race seven places ahead of his 23.2 career average finish.

Earnhardt raced against 36 other drivers on the way to his 16th-place finish. The race endured nine cautions and 31 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 12 lead changes.

Chase Briscoe earned the victory in the race, and Ross Chastain finished second. Jeremy Clements placed third, Myatt Snider brought home fourth, and Michael Annett grabbed the No. 5 spot.

After Austin Cindric won the first stage, Justin Allgaier drove the No. 7 car to victory in Stage 2.

Jeffrey Earnhardt Driver Page | Get Earnhardt Gear | Race Center