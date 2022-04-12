Jeffrey Earnhardt to drive No. 3 in Xfinity race for RCR at Talladega

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing in the April 23 Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, the team announced Tuesday.

It marks the first start for Earnhardt, the grandson of Dale Earnhardt, with Richard Childress Racing. Dale Earnhardt won six of his seven Cup titles with RCR.

“It’s great to have an Earnhardt back in one of our cars,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR, in a statement from the team. “We think Jeffrey is a talented young driver and I’m confident he will run well at Talladega.”

Said Jeffrey Earnhardt in a statement from the team: “What a dream come true. The chance to be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for RCR, that my pawpaw made famous, has long been a dream of mine and now it’s finally happening.

“I can’t thank (sponsor) ForeverLawn enough for making my dreams come to reality and for being such a big part of my career. I also want to thank Mr. Childress for making this possible. The No. 3 car is cherished by a lot of people, and I know how much it means to him. To give me this opportunity is something I’ll never forget.”

Jeffrey Earnhardt’s father, Kerry, competed in the Xfinity Series from 1998-2009. Jeffrey Earnhardt is the nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

This race will mark the 136th career series start for Jeffrey Earnhardt since 2009. He has made 76 Cup starts and 10 Camping World Truck Series starts in his career.

