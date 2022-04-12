Jeffrey Earnhardt to drive iconic No. 3 RCR car in Xfinity race at Talladega

WELCOME, N.C. — Richard Childress Racing announced Tuesday that Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the legendary No. 3 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. ForeverLawn, headquartered in Louisville, Ohio, and specializing in the manufacturing and installation of synthetic grass solutions, will be the primary sponsor of the entry. The race will be televised live on FOX beginning at 4 p.m. ET on April 23.

Jeffrey is the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt and the nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jeffrey’s father, Kerry, was a regular competitor in the Xfinity Series from 1998-2009. Jeffrey has competed in all three NASCAR national series. He has 135 Xfinity Series starts and owns a best finish of third place with Joe Gibbs Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2019.

“It‘s great to have an Earnhardt back in one of our cars,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of RCR. “We think Jeffrey is a talented young driver and I‘m confident he will run well at Talladega.”

Jeffrey, 32, is a native of Mooresville, North Carolina, and is eagerly anticipating his first start with RCR.

“What a dream come true,” he said. “The chance to be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for RCR, that my pawpaw made famous, has long been a dream of mine and now it‘s finally happening. I can‘t thank ForeverLawn enough for making my dreams come to reality and for being such a big part of my career. I also want to thank Mr. Childress for making this possible. The No. 3 car is cherished by a lot of people, and I know how much it means to him. To give me this opportunity is something I‘ll never forget.”

New partners SuperPufft, Dalstrong and The Accredited Petroleum Association are also a part of this journey, making their debut with the ForeverLawn family at Talladega. They will be featured on the No. 3 car alongside returning partners Synthetic Turf Resources (STR) and Precision Products.

“My goodness, to be in the mix with two of the greatest names in, not just NASCAR, but all of racing — Childress and Earnhardt — is an incredible privilege,” said Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn, Inc. “We at ForeverLawn are thrilled to help put these two names back together, and to do it in the iconic No. 3 — with a definite nod to the Intimidator — is just amazing. We are excited to see the #blackandgreengrassmachine hit Talladega Superspeedway.”

ForeverLawn Inc. was created out of a desire to bring the highest quality, most technologically advanced premium synthetic grass product to the residential and commercial landscape markets. Owners Brian and Dale Karmie came from the computer software industry and began selling and installing turf in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2002. This hands-on, customer-driven experience led the brothers to start their own premium synthetic grass company, ForeverLawn, in 2004. The company has consistently led the synthetic turf industry through groundbreaking approaches to products and practice ever since. Today, the company services more than eighty localized markets through its dealer network, with an impressive regional, national and international project portfolio.

Additional details pertaining to Jeffrey’s RCR entry will be announced at a later date.