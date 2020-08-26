Jeffrey Earnhardt Darlington throwback to honor 'Intimidator' and Kerry Earnhardt

Jeffrey Earnhardt revealed a Darlington throwback scheme that will not only honor seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt but also pay homage to Kerry Earnhardt, Jeffrey Earnhardt’s father. The sharp, golden look will be on Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 on Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The scheme is a replica of a Bass Pro Shops look that both the ‘Intimidator’ and Kerry Earnhardt used at different times in the NASCAR Cup Series. First, here’s Jeffrey’s scheme for this season:

And here are the cars of Dale and Kerry that Jeffrey’s car is emulating: