Jeffrey Bassa named one of the most underrated 2025 NFL Draft prospects

After coming to the Oregon Ducks as a 4-star recruit in 2019 — playing a different position — Jeffrey Bassa has blossomed into the heart of the Ducks’ defense. Bassa had an up-and-down adjustment period after switching from safety to linebacker in 2022, but in 2023 he excelled in all facets of the game.

In 14 games last season, Bassa played 713 snaps, the third-most of any Oregon defender. On those plays, Bassa racked up 72 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and an interception — a pick-six that clinched an Oregon win over Texas Tech.

On Friday, CBS Sports writer Blake Brockermeyer made a list of the most underrated prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, and Bassa landed at No. 3. Here’s what Brockermeyer had to say about the Oregon Ducks defensive leader:

Bassa enoyed his best season in Eugene under Dan Lanning last year. He is one of the top coverage linebackers in the country. That combined with his excellent tackling skills and ability to rush the passer as a blitzer make him a defender who can stay on the field for every snap.

As Oregon’s primary middle linebacker, Bassa runs the defense pre-snap, setting up the Ducks defense based on the opponent’s offensive look. In addition to his cerebral acumen, Bassa also brings speed and hard hits to the middle of the field, making him a versatile and well-rounded defender.

2024 will be Bassa’s final season at Oregon, and he’ll likely make his way to the NFL after his time in Eugene. Flanking Bassa this year will be Jestin Jacobs, a former Iowa transfer. Together, Bassa and Jacobs should lead one of the strongest defenses in the country, bottling up the run game in Oregon’s new, run-happy conference.

