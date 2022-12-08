Jeffery Simmons, Treylon Burks miss practice for Titans

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been playing through an ankle injury in recent weeks and the issue caused him to miss Thursday’s practice session.

Simmons missed two practices last week before playing in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, so his absence on Thursday doesn’t mean that he’ll be missing against the Jaguars this weekend.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks‘ absence from the practice field is likely a worse omen for his availability. Burks suffered a concussion on a hit from Eagles safety Marcus Epps while catching a touchdown and appears to be on track to miss this week’s game.

Linebacker Denico Autry (knee), cornerback Tre Avery (concussion), wide receiver C.J. Board (rib), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), and linebacker David Long (hamstring) all missed practice for the second straight day. Running back Derrick Henry (not injury related) also didn’t practice on Thursday.

Guard Nate Davis (knee), running back Hassan Haskins (hip), and defensive tackle Teair Tart (ankle) were limited participants. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and center Ben Jones (not injury related) were bumped up to full participation.

