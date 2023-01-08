Jeffery Simmons' top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the 2022 NFL season.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you updated on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
As the NFL's 2022 regular season reaches its conclusion this weekend, several single-season marks could fall.
The Bills will play the Patriots with heavy hearts. Follow what's sure to be an emotional day in Buffalo with Yahoo Sports.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The Bills are now playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
The Jaguars are in the playoffs. Now there are a few scenarios for who's up next.
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
This donation was in true "Gronk" fashion.
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
There's a lot on the line as the NFL's regular season comes to a close. Here is every possible playoff permutation for Week 18.
Make it stop!
In the final regular-season game of his 23rd NFL season, the GOAT is closing in on multiple single-season league records
Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin offers his opinion on Brian Daboll resting his starters in Week 18 against the Eagles.
Six of the seven AFC playoff berths have been earned, and three teams are still competing for the seventh and final spot in the playoffs: New England, Miami and Pittsburgh. Here are the scenarios for today’s season finale: If the Patriots beat the Bills, the Patriots are in the playoffs. If the Patriots lose and [more]
Three jobs already are open. When the coaching (and G.M.) carousel starts to fully spin as soon as tonight, how many more will there be? The league hopes it’s as few as possible, based on the effort last month to appeal to the greed of the owners by pointing out how much money they’ve spent [more]
The NFL expects to announce the dates and times of first-round NFL playoff games at the conclusion of Sunday's games.