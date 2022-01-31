Two more Titans are headed to the Pro Bowl.

The team announced on Monday that defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and left guard Rodger Saffold have been added to the AFC’s roster. Simmons takes the place of Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones while Saffold replaces Colts guard Quenton Nelson.

Simmons had 54 tackles and 8.5 sacks while starting all 17 games in the regular season. He recorded three more sacks in the team’s playoff loss to the Bengals and was named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. This is his first Pro Bowl appearance.

It is also Saffold’s first Pro Bowl selection. He started 15 games for the Titans during his 12th professional season.

Safety Kevin Byard and edge rusher Harold Landry are the other Titans players in this year’s Pro Bowl.

Jeffery Simmons, Rodger Saffold added to Pro Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk