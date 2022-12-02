Titans center Ben Jones has cleared concussion protocol after missing two games. He will return this week against the Eagles.

Jones was limited Friday after full practices Wednesday and Thursday but does not have a designation.

The Titans list defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (ankle) as questionable. He returned to a limited practice Friday.

Simmons has been on the practice report since Week 8 with his injury and missed Week 10. He has not had a full practice since Week 7.

He has 41 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 10 games.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), defensive back Elijah Molden (groin) and receiver Cody Hollister (neck) will not play.

Running back Hassan Haskins (hip) is questionable. He was a new addition to the practice report Friday and was limited.

Jeffery Simmons questionable; Ben Jones clears concussion protocol originally appeared on Pro Football Talk