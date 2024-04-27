Jeffery Simmons PUMPED for Titans drafting T’Vondre Sweat

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was the equivalent of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” GIF (in which Will Smith is standing in an empty room by himself) earlier this offseason after the team parted ways with Teair Tart during the 2023 campaign and lost Denico Autry to the Houston Texans in free agency.

However, the Titans made a big addition (literally and figuratively) to the room in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft when they took Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, who will slot in next to Simmons, assuming everything goes according to plan.

Shortly after the pick, Simmons took to social media to express his excitement for the pick.

Oh man!! Let’s go! Finally got another bull in the interior!! Lets work big dawg!!! @TvondreSweat — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) April 26, 2024

With Sweat and Simmons upfront, the Titans have two very large, immovable human beings who can also get after the quarterback.

Along with Sebastian Joseph-Day, the Titans’ 2024 defensive line is beginning to shape up very nicely after it was looking rough for much of the offseason.

