Jeffery Simmons misses practice with a hamstring injury

The Titans added defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to their injury report Thursday. He missed practice with a hamstring injury.

Simmons, the 19th overall choice, has seen his snaps increase each of the past three games since returning from the non-football injury list with the anterior cruciate ligament he tore before the draft.

Simmons played 49 snaps Sunday and made three tackles. He has a sack and 10 tackles in three games this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey (shoulder), receiver Corey Davis (hip), tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) and linebacker Jayon Brown (groin) also missed practice Thursday.

Center Ben Jones (concussion) was a full participant after being listed as limited Wednesday.

Linebacker Harold Landry (shoulder) and cornerback Chris Milton (ankle) were limited in Thursday’s practice for the second day in a row.