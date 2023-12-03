Jeffery Simmons out with knee injury; Titans lead Colts 17-16

The Titans are holding onto a one-point lead over the Colts, but they will not have defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons' help as they try to remain ahead of their divisional rivals.

Simmons went down twice on the first Colts drive of the second half. He returned after missing one play the first time, but went to the locker room after the second time he needed medical attention.

The team announced that Simmons will not return because of a knee injury.

That Colts drive wound up taking up 10 minutes and lasting 19 plays, but they were not able to get into the end zone. A short Matt Gay field goal cut Tennessee's lead to 17-16.