Jeffery Simmons: I'm tired of losing

After a 2-4 start to the year, the Titans' season got a jolt coming out of the bye week when Will Levis threw four touchdown passes to lead the team to a win in his first NFL start.

The last two weeks have not been nearly as inspiring, however. The Titans followed up a Week Nine loss to the Steelers with a dismal showing on both sides of the ball in a 20-6 loss to the Buccaneers this Sunday.

The offense managed 209 yards and turned the ball over while the defense couldn't make enough stops after an interception on the opening Tampa drive. The end result is four losses in the last five games and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons' patience is wearing thin.

"I'm tired of losing," Simmons said, via the team's website. "We need to start finding a way to win the game. We need to make more plays on defense, and put the offense in good position. And, at the end of the day, we have to score more points. We have to score points, and we have to get off the field — that's pretty much what it is. They had 20 points, and we had six. We didn't do enough to win the game."

It's a fairly simple explanation of why the Titans aren't winning, but it's an accurate one and time's running short for the Titans to show that they can change it before all hope for the 2023 season is lost.