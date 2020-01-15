Jeffery Simmons doesn’t deny Marshal Yanda’s spitting accusation

Jeffery Simmons wouldn’t comment on Marshal Yanda‘s accusation that the Titans rookie defensive lineman spit at him during Saturday’s game.

On Wednesday, Simmons neither admitted nor denied the incident recounted by the Ravens offensive guard, per Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

Simmons was not penalized but still could face discipline in the form of a fine from the NFL.

“I’ve been spit on,” Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan said, via Kuharsky. “I’m sure it’s been directed at me. I played a little dodge ball when I was younger so I got out of the way. That stuff happens, man. I mean we’re all sweating all over each other anyway, I don’t think any more fluid matters.

“I spent a lot of time with Yanda. He’s a standup guy, and he is an awesome person. Knowing Jeffery for as long as I have, I don’t see him as a player who would do that. He plays really hard. I don’t see him as a player who would do a lot of talking or spitting. I have a lot of respect for both of those guys.”

In 2018, then-Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict accused Yanda of spitting on him and video surfaced of what appeared to be the incident. Yanda said postgame he was recipient of Simmons’ spittle.

“I’ve never been spitten in my face,” Yanda said. “I literally got spit right in my face by No. 98. He needs to be put on notice by the refs, by the entire NFL. He was saying some stuff today that’s just ridiculous conduct for the NFL. I just want to put him on notice. That was ridiculous conduct.”