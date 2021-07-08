Jeffery Simmons: Denico Autry has been coaching up the young Titans

The splashiest addition to the Titans this offseason was wide receiver Julio Jones and adding him to an offense with A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill has many people predicting big things on the scoreboard.

Those predictions will have to come true for the Titans to win games if they don’t improve their defense from where it was a year ago. The Titans finished 24th in points allowed and 28th in yards allowed on the way to a first-round loss in the playoffs last season.

Players have been signed at each level of the defense in hopes of finding better results, including defensive lineman Denico Autry. Autry is new to Tennessee, but he’s played seven years in the NFL and that gives him a lot more experience than the returning linemen with the Titans. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said that Autry’s experience has made him a leader early in his time with the team.

“He even coached me up. . . . Him being the vet he is, he is out there coaching up the young guys, and I think that’s the most exciting part about it,” Simmons said, via David Boclair of SI.com. “Just coming in, he doesn’t really know anybody, but he is willing to [share] what he knows about the game up front to us young guys.”

Autry had 7.5 sacks for the Colts last season and Tennessee signed him with the hope that he boosts their defense while his departure hurts in Indianapolis. Helping Simmons and other Titans take a step forward would make Autry’s arrival even more welcome.

