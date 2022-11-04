The 5-2 Titans visit the 5-2 Chiefs on Sunday night. The Chiefs are somehow double-digit favorites for the game.

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons doesn’t seem to agree with the notion that Tennessee is about to be outclassed in K.C.

“They have a good team,” Simmons said Thursday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via a transcript provided by the network. “We know them. They know us. They haven’t changed. And, honestly, we might be missing a couple pieces, but we haven’t changed, and the same with them. They still got [Patrick] Mahomes, they still got Travis Kelce. They want to get the ball to Travis Kelce a lot, and I mean, they got Mahomes back there, who really is a good player.

“But, man, I live for games like this where no one expects us to go in and get a big win. I’m juiced up every game, but games like this just mean a little more to me, because I know what type of team that we have here in Tennessee. I know that, especially that our front four, when we go out there, I watch tape, so I’m looking at the offensive linemen that we have to play against, and I’m very confident that we can go out there and dominate them. Like I said, they know us, we know them. I’m looking forward to the matchups up front. Whoever it may be. [Joe] Thuney or Trey Smith at the guard position. But I’m very confident in our defense going out there and having a great day.”

The Titans have fared well against the Chiefs in recent years. Including the postseason, Tennessee is 5-2 against the Chiefs under Andy Reid.

And, still, the Chiefs are 12.5 favorites. Maybe, as Peter King suggested on Friday’s PFT Live, the bloated point spread comes from the fact that the Bills destroyed the Titans. Maybe it comes in part from the fact that Reid is 20-3 after a bye.

Regardless, it seems odd to have the Chiefs installed as such a big favorite. On Sunday night, either Vegas will be proven right, or Simmons will.

Jeffery Simmons is confident Titans defensive line can “dominate” Chiefs blockers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk