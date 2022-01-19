One of the big storylines for the Titans this week is the possible return of running back Derrick Henry to the lineup after he missed the last nine games of the regular season with a foot injury.

Henry’s return would be the biggest development on the injury front, but it’s not the only one that bodes well for the Titans’ chances of advancing past Saturday’s game against the Bengals. The Titans dealt with a number of injuries to key players over the course of the season, but most of them have returned to action and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons believes that’s one of the biggest positives for the team as they move toward their playoff debut.

“We’re just getting started,” Simmons said, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long. “Everyone’s kind of just coming back. I think that’s the best thing about our team right now. We’re getting everyone back and hopefully through this run we can put it all together and win the ultimate goal. That’s the Super Bowl.”

The Titans were able to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC without having all hands on deck. Being closer to that point should make them tougher to beat and Saturday will bring the first test of that hypothesis.

Jeffery Simmons: Best thing about Titans right now is we’re getting everyone back originally appeared on Pro Football Talk