Jefferson's Boczar takes first in 100 at Don Faix Invitational

Apr. 7—Kaige Boczar highlighed Ashtabula County performances during the Don Fiax Invitational on Saturday.

Boczar, a junior, won the boys' 100-meter dash in a time of 11.12 in the event at Crestwood High School.

Ravenna freshman Trey Carter took second place in a time of 11.23.

Bocar ran a 11.32 preliminary time.

"Me and my team have been working hard, even though the weather hasn't been the best," he said. "My coach [T.J. Furman] has been working with the team everyday to get our times lower, and we are working hard for my time to be in the 10s."

Also for the Falcons, Joe DeGeorge placed fourth in the high jump at 5-11.

"Overall, it was a great team effort," Furman said. "Kaige really stepped up and ran a solid 100 time and anchored the 4X100 team.

"Joe had a solid day in the high jump, 110 hurdles and 4X100."

Grand Valley and Lakeside were other county teams to compete in the invitational.

For the Mustangs, Robert Rogers posted third in the high jump at 6-0.

Lakeside's Karrye White claimed third in the 400 (54.54) and sixth in the high jump at 5-8.

Field captured the top spot in the team standings with 129 points.

Jefferson registered 11th at 23 points; Lakeside, 13th, 11 and GV, 15th, eight.

On the girls, side, Anna Steimle and Reagan Boiarski led the GV girls squad.

Steimle placed second in the 3200 at 12:36.26 and third in the 1600 in a time of 5:40.82.

Boiarski notched second in the long jump at 15-5.75.

"We had a lot of PR's [personal records]," Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher said. "The kids competed well. We came in with a goal to finish every event strong and we accomplished that.

"We are looking forward to seeing how we can grow from here."

For Jefferson, Jefferson's 4X100 relay team (59.69), 4X800 relay team (13:11.36) and Abby Feick (28-1.5) all finished 11th.

The Dragons were paced by the 4X200 relay team, which checked in sixth at 2:00.23.

Aurora won the invitational with 147 points. GV recorded eighth at 28 points, while Lakeside tallied five. Jefferson didn't score.