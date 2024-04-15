Jefferson wins Bub Riggleman tourney, Keyser falls in semis; Allegany routs St. James

Apr. 15—MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Jefferson won the Bub Riggleman tournament without dropping a game, defeating Pendleton County, 15-2, in the championship game Saturday at Moorefield.

Jefferson outscored its five opponents 70-6 and defeated Keyser, 13-4, in the semifinals. Pendleton County beat Philip Barbour, 7-3.

Keyser (11-7) started the tournament 4-0 before falling in the semis. Petersburg (13-4) won its first three games before losing to Pendleton County, 16-8.

The Golden Tornado accounted for 19 extra-base hits over their five games.

Tayler Likens slugged four home runs and two doubles, and Leighton Johnson and Rylee Mangold also homered. Brielle Root tripled once and doubled three times, and Kailynn Burns doubled and tripled once each.

Ivy Bromhal and Makayla Gillaspie doubled twice each and Mangold doubled once.

The Vikings were led at the plate by Ella Chew, Shyane Tawney and Miley Tingler, who all hit better than .500 over their four games.

Tingler hit three home runs and drove in six, Tawney had two homers, a triple, two doubles and seven RBIs, Chew homered and doubled, and Addie Kitzmiller homered, doubled and drove in seven runs.

Moorefield went 2-2 over the two-day event. Seanna Heavner doubled three times in the team's 10-9 win over Lewis County in its opener. Raleigh Kuykendall hit two doubles in the Yellow Jackets' 15-9 victory against Hedgesville Saturday.

Statistics for Frankfort, which went 1-2 in the tournament and was eliminated by Lewis County, 8-7, in nine innings Saturday, were not made available.

Hampshire went 0-3, losing to Jefferson, 15-0, Petersburg, 18-0, and Keyser, 13-0.

No. 1 Allegany 10 St. James 0

HAGERSTOWN — Abi Britton homered and struck out 16 in the circle to guide Allegany to a six-inning run-rule rout of St. James on Saturday.

Britton, a Penn State signee, allowed just one hit and walked one. She hit a solo home run in the first frame and finished with two runs batted in.

Riley Gallagher (UMBC) doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Mackenzie Monahan had two ribbies.

Lily Schlotterbeck took the loss in the circle for St. James, allowing 10 runs (six earned) with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings pitched.

Schlotterbeck is the younger sister of Trinity Schlotterbeck, who was the University of Maryland's ace as a senior last year, compiling a 15-7 record and 2.79 ERA with eight complete games — including one perfect game.

Allegany hosts city rival Fort Hill (4-4) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.