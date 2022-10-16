Jefferson’s record and Landers’ big day earn them Player of the Game honors vs BYU

What a day to be an offensive player for the Arkansas football team.

The Razorbacks went for 637 yards of total offense in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak. KJ Jefferson set a career high with five passing touchdowns and Rocket Sanders ran for a career-high 168 yards with two touchdowns to earn Player of the Game honors.

The win lifted the Hogs above .500 heading into their bye week. When they return October 29, Auburn and its coach-on-the-hot-seat Bryan Harsin will host down on the Plains.

Jefferson had his best game of the season Saturday, but left on Arkansas’ final drive after landing on the crown of his helmet two yards short of the goal line. He appeared fine after the game, though no status was immediately available.

Sanders only made his yards-per-game total – which led the SEC and was ninth in FBS entering – higher, going about 50 over his average.

See more details on Arkansas’ two best players and the other choices for Player of the Game below.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (Taylor Jones)

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a pass during warm-up before their game against the Brigham Young Cougars October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

It was never really much of a question. Jefferson was Arkansas’ best player on Saturday and he’s been the most valuable to the team all season long.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (Kendall Hilton)

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks is chased by Payton Wilgar #49 and Caden Haws #95 of the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of their game October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Jefferson’s final line: 29 of 40 for 367 yards and five touchdowns; 10 carries for 32 yards.

Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (E. Wayne)

Oct 15, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers (1) is blocked by Brigham Young University Cougars cornerback Micah Harper (1) in the first half as the Razorbacks face the Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Just to be a little different. our editor is going with Landers. Arkansas’ No. 2 wide receiver didn’t catch a single pass last week against Mississippi State and was called out for needing to make more of an impact. He had eight catches for 99 yards and three scores against BYU.

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (Jones)

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Kody Epps #0 of the Brigham Young Cougars rolls into the endzone for a touchdown with Hudson Clark #17 and Simeon Blair #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half of their game October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Clark was Arkansas’ best defensive player statistically. He led the team with 11 tackles, had an interception and a fumble recovery.

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (Hilton)

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Clark’s pick was the fourth of his career. His other three all came in the same game two years ago against BYU.

Arkansas safety Latavious Brini (E. Wayne)

Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini (7) against South Carolina during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Again, just to mix it up, here’s Latavious Brini. The Georgia transfer had to be good because the starter next to him, Simeon Blair, was not. Brini had six tackles, including one for-loss, and recovered the other BYU fumble.

