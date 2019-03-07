Jefferson leads Nicholls over Northwestern St. 83-60

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) -- Jeremiah Jefferson had 25 points as Nicholls romped past Northwestern State 83-60 on Wednesday night.

Jeremiah Buford had 16 points for Nicholls State (13-17, 6-11 Southland Conference). Kevin Johnson added 15 points and 11 assists. Daniel Regis had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the home team.

DeAndre Love had 11 points for the Demons (11-19, 6-11). Malik Metoyer added 10 points and eight rebounds. Ishmael Lane had 10 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Demons for the season. Nicholls State defeated Northwestern State 78-72 on Jan. 2. Nicholls State finishes out the regular season against Southeastern Louisiana at home on Saturday. Northwestern State finishes out the regular season against Central Arkansas at home on Saturday.

