Jefferson football still likely without one of its best players for state semifinals

It's likely Jefferson football will still be without one of its best players in the semifinals of the Georgia High School Association state playoffs this Friday.

Senior linebacker Skyler Zimmerman isn't expected to play for an eighth straight week after injuring his leg at Winder-Barrow on Sept. 29, Jefferson coach Travis Noland confirmed Tuesday.

Zimmerman has continued to follow doctor's orders and rehab the injury, but his timeline hasn't been as straightforward as he hoped. He has returned to practice, but he's not yet 100 percent healthy. He said the injury was a broken fibula in his right leg.

"He's trying to practice, he's trying to do it, it's just really hard to come back from that injury and be able to plant, accelerate, decelerate, you know," Noland said. "I'll be shocked if he gets to play."

Zimmerman said he's prepared as if he was playing in recent weeks during the playoffs and will again on Friday at Creekside. But until he's 100 percent, he says he won't play unless Jefferson absolutely needs him.

"I've just kind of been waiting it out, getting the best (treatment), but that's the plan," he said. "I do think I'll play this week. If I don't have to I won't, but If I got to go in, I'll go in, that type of thing."

Zimmerman played six games this season, recording 41 tackles (24 solo) and five sacks.

He said it has been hard to remain on the sidelines and watch, unable to participate on the field during the Dragons playoff run in his final season as a high-school player.

"It's killing him, and I hate it for us," Noland said. "I wish there was something more we could do, but he's done everything that he can to this point to try to give himself a chance. ... (On the sidelines) he sees things from a different perspective and he's a great team player. He's there for his teammates and he's been a positive influence, for sure."

Zimmerman hasn't missed a practice since the injury occurred, he even took his scooter out on the field to watch and stay involved. He wants to be the player he was on the field, but on the sideline, making sure the team is focused and he's still helping anyway he can.

"This is God's plan," Zimmerman said. "He had this planned out for a certain way, it's just a bump in the road and we have to come through it."

Jefferson (13-0) won 35-12 against Harris County in last week's quarterfinals. The Dragons will travel to Creekside (12-1) in Fairburn, Ga., for the GHSA state semifinals on Friday, Dec. 1. The winner will advance to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to face the winner of Cartersville/Coffee for the Class AAAAA state championship.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Jefferson football LB Skyler Zimmerman likely out against Creekside