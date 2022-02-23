Jefferson Among Best Projected Starting Quarterbacks in SEC

Let the Heisman campaign begin.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has been named one of the best projected starting quarterbacks for the 2022 season according to 247sports, checking in at No. 2 behind Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Jefferson had a great first year as the Razorbacks starting quarterback in 2021, completing 198-of-294 passes for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns. He reached the 300-yard mark in passing three times last season, with his best game being against Georgia Southern on September 18, when he threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns. He was only picked off four times as well last season, with his longest streak between interceptions being six games.

In addition to his passing ability, Jefferson led the team in rushing with 664 yards and six touchdowns.

Jefferson will also have a supporting cast that will keep him as one of the top quarterbacks in the conference. Raheim Sanders and Dominique Sanders return to anchor the running department, as well as targets Ketron Jackson Jr and newcomer Jadon Haselwood to toss passes to.