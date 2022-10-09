Jeff Wilson's best plays in 132-yard game Week 5
Check out the best plays from San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers.
Cowboys’ Cooper Rush looks to become the 14th quarterback in NFL history to win his first five career starts.
The Philadelphia Eagles downed the Arizona Cardinals and are 5-0
"Even if you have septo-optic dysplasia, I think it's a blessing, because not everyone has that same kind of diagnosis as I do."
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott would need to make significant strides to return from his fractured right thumb against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6
The Carolina Panthers host the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The 49ers are 2-2, while the Panthers are 1-3.
Dallas has won four in a row with Cooper Rush at quarterback, while the Rams have lost two in a row. But it's the Cowboys' defense that mattered most.
The former Super Bowl champion coach says the Cowboys have a specific formula that is leading to wins.
There wasn't much to be happy about from the Rams' performance against the Cowboys
Zach Wilson on Jets new mindset: 'We're expecting to come in here and win'
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL's only unbeaten team, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola's late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right. The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3. The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed the 43-yarder.
The Rams had no way to contain the Cowboy defense or LB Micah Parsons
Jalen Hurts played turnover-free football as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Arizona Cardinals on the road to improve to 5-0.
The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how much time he will need to miss. [more]
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had his choice of playing for the Jets or Dolphins when the Chiefs moved to trade him this offseason and he chose the Dolphins. When Hill was asked about that decision, he said “Who? The Jets? Nah, man, I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what.” According to [more]
Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens offers up a pair of Seahawks for fantasy managers to consider — Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III.
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
For the second straight week, referee Jerome Boger's incorrect roughing the passer call cost one team a chance to win a game.
Running onto the field during an NFL game will get you slammed into the turf, no matter how old you are.
