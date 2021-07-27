Jeff Wilson, Tarvarius Moore open 49ers camp on PUP list

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The 49ers will place at least two players on the physically unable to perform list to kick off training camp.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that running back Jeff Wilson and safety Tarvarius Moore are going on the PUP list. Lynch said that the team may also put safety Jaquiski Tartt on the list due to a toe injury, but any decision will be made later in the day.

Wilson tore his meniscus while working at the team’s facility in May and word was that he’d miss four-to-six months while recovering from the injury. That may lead the team to leave him on the PUP list into the regular season and he’d have to miss at least six weeks if that’s the case.

Moore is recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered in OTAs in June. He’s unlikely to return to action at any point this year.

