Jeff Wilson will return to practice with the Dolphins

Jeff Wilson may be part of the plan to fill the void left by De'Von Achane in the Dolphins backfield.

At a Wednesday press conference, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel both confirmed that Achane is going on injured reserve because of a knee injury and announced that Wilson has been designated for return from the list. The move opens a 21-day window for Wilson to practice with the team and be put back on the active roster.

Wilson was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week One. He joined the Dolphins in a midseason trade with the 49ers last year and ran 84 times for 392 yards and three touchdowns.

Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks are the current running backs on the 53-man roster as the Dolphins head into their Week Six game against the Panthers.