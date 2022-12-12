Jeff Wilson questionable to return with hip injury

The Dolphins may have to play the rest of Sunday’s game against the Chargers without one of their key offensive players.

Running back Jeff Wilson is questionable to return to the game with a hip injury, Miami announced midway through the second quarter.

Wilson walked off the field and into the blue medical tent during the Dolphins’ fifth possession. He was then walked to a cart on the side of the field where he was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Wilson has started the game with four carries for 26 yards — including a 20-yard run. He also fumbled in the second quarter, but that rested in Tyreek Hill’s 57-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown that got Miami on the board.

