The 49ers have a logjam at running back. Or it appeared they did.

One of those running backs will miss the start of the season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Jeff Wilson recently underwent surgery for a torn meniscus and will miss 4-6 months. It is unclear where Wilson’s injury occurred, whether it was at the team facility or while working out on his own.

Wilson was returning to the 49ers as a restricted free agent, signing a one-year tender.

He originally joined the team in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas. Wilson, 25, has 219 attempts for 971 yards with 11 touchdowns in his career.

He led the team with 10 total touchdowns in 2020.

The 49ers drafted two running backs, selecting Ohio State’s Trey Sermon in the third round and Louisiana’s Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round. It is unclear if Wilson injured his knee before the draft. They signed veteran Wayne Gallman on April 21.

Jeff Wilson will miss start of season with torn meniscus originally appeared on Pro Football Talk