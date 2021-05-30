Jeff Wilson out, many returning for training camp, Fred Warner and more 49ers news

Jess Root
·2 min read
We made it through another week of the NFL offseason and we now take a look at what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories to know from the last week.

RB Jeff Wilson out 4-6 months with knee injury

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson emerged as an important contributor to the offense and had a huge game against the Arizona Cardinals late in the season. Expected to be the No. 2 back behind Raheem Mostert, Wilson will miss the start of the season. He suffered an odd knee injury and will be out four to six months after surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

DE Nick Bosa, WR Jalen Hurd expected to be ready for training camp; DE Dee Ford could be

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Among the major injuries the 49ers suffered last season were defensive end Nick Bosa and receiver Jalen Hurd, both of whom tore an ACL. Bosa should be ready for training camp in July. Hurd should be ready as well, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can't wait to have him back. Defensive end Dee Ford, who is dealing with back and knee issues, also could be back for training camp, although some believed he might miss the start of the season.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sowers was an offensive assistant on the 49ers' staff but parted ways this offseason. She has a new job with the Kansas City Chiefs, working with Andy Reid.

49ers work out one LB, sign another

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco worked to bolster the depth at linebacker. They hosted veteran Brandon Marshall this week and they signed James Burgess.

Kyle Shanahan envisions LB Fred Warner staying with team forever

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Warner, an All-Pro, is not going to be a free agent next year, but is working with the team on a contract extension. Shanahan believes a deal will get done sooner or later and can see Warner being with the team forever.

