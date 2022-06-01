Jeff Wilson Jr. shouts out Joc Pederson for ‘taking one for the team’

49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. found himself at the center of perhaps the wildest Major League Baseball story of the year. A fantasy football dispute between Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson last September led to Pham slapping Pederson on the field before their game Friday.

Pederson told reporters the two players got into an argument over text message when Pham accused Pederson of cheating. Wilson, who was injured at the time, was at the center of the controversy.

“I was just excited to be in the conversation,” Wilson told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “And shoutout to Joc for having me on the team, and taking one for the team.”

There’s a little confusion over the exact machinations of the fantasy tussle, but Pederson’s post-game quotes Friday made it appear as though Wilson was on Pham’s team.

“And it just so happened he had a player, (49ers RB) Jeff Wilson who was ‘out,’ and he had him on the IR,” Pederson said.

Wilson missed the first nine weeks last year with a torn meniscus he suffered during the offseason program. He was a popular Injured Reserve stash in fantasy since any member of the 49ers backfield was liable to become fantasy relevant last year as injuries piled up.

Whether Wilson will have a role this year remains to be seen after the 49ers continued to invest in the running back position in this year’s draft. Perhaps Pederson will pick him up anyway in solidarity for the strange bond the two Bay Area athletes now share.

List