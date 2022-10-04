Jeff Wilson Jr. sets 49ers 2022 speed record on touchdown run vs. Rams

Turn on the jets: Wilson sets 49ers '22 speed mark on rushing TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are off to a fast start against the Los Angeles Rams in their "Monday Night Football" showdown, not just figuratively but literally.

With under three minutes to go in the first quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo handed off to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. who then sped through the Rams' defense unscathed for a 32-yard touchdown.

If Wilson Jr. looked incredibly fast, that's because he was.

In his touchdown run, the 26-year-old hit a top speed of 20.82 MPH, the fastest by a 49er in the 2022 NFL season.

#49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. hit a max speed of 20.82 MPH on his touchdown run, the highest max speed by a 49er this season, per Next Gen Stats. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 4, 2022

Of note, the fastest recorded speed so far this season was Devin Duvernay of the Baltimore Ravens. He hit 21.6 MPH in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins on a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

The 49ers currently lead the Rams 14-6 at halftime, with Wilson totaling 44 yards on the ground thus far.

