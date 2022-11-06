How Jeff Wilson Jr. fared in Dolphins debut after 49ers' deadline trade

How Wilson fared in debut after 49ers-Dolphins trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for Jeff Wilson Jr. to get comfortable in South Beach.

Five days after the 49ers traded Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick, the 26-year-old made his Dolphins debut Sunday at Soldier Field.

During Miami's 35-32 triumph over the Chicago Bears, Wilson led the team in rushing with 51 yards on nine attempts. He outperformed former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert, who turned nine carries into just 26 yards on the ground.

Midway through the third quarter, Wilson hauled in pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and dove across the goal line for 10-yard touchdown reception, his first in a Dolphins uniform.

He chipped in to the Dolphins' air attack with three catches for 21 yards and a score, putting his final numbers at 12 total touches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson's longest play of the day was a 28-yard scamper in the third quarter. Two plays later, Tagovailoa connected with rookie Jaylen Waddle for an 18-yard touchdown and a 28-17 lead.

Not bad for his first game in aqua, orange and blue.

Wilson will be reunited with the 49ers on Dec. 4 when the Dolphins visit Levi's Stadium for a Week 13 clash.

