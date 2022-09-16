Jeff Wilson Jr. confident 49ers' Ty Davis-Price, Jordan Mason ready to step up

Why Wilson Jr. believes 49ers' rookie RBs are ready to step up originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will have to forge ahead without Elijah Mitchell for a while, but Jeff Wilson Jr. believes their running back group has what it takes.

Every season since Kyle Shanahan has been the head coach of the 49ers, there has been different leading rusher on the team. The trend likely will continue in 2022 with Mitchell out of commission for approximately two months.

Wilson Jr. spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday and shared that rookies Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason feel the sense of urgency with Mitchell sidelined, and are both ready to step up when called upon.

“They are understanding the task at hand,” Wilson Jr. said. “Obviously there’s room to improve and stuff to learn from, but as far as picking it up, they are doing a really good job.”

The challenge with playing in Shanahan’s offense is not only the intricacies of the running back job itself, but also taking into account the Deebo Samuel factor. When the “wide back” comes on to the field as a ball carrier, a running back’s responsibilities will shift.

“You really got to know every position,” Wilson Jr. said. “The fullback, the X, the Z, the Y, because at any point you could be called to lineup in those different positions. There’s a lot that goes into it. You have to lock in, know your task and really study. Those guys are doing it.”

Shanahan has made a habit out of finding late-round running backs and turning them into household names. Mitchell was a sixth-round draft pick while Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, Wilson Jr., and Mason are all undrafted free agents.

Trent Williams has seen Shanahan develop running backs over several seasons and no longer is surprised when an undrafted player flourishes in the scheme. The left tackle completely trusts his head coach’s judgement.

“There’s a criteria that he’s looking for,” Williams said. “I think he knows what fits his offense best. To him I don’t think it matters what round, or where he finds them at. If they come in and show the promise he expects, he’s going to feel comfortable enough to play them.”

Wilson sees the potential in Davis-Price and Mason. He has shared how not knowing your assignments on the field can lead to missed opportunities for big plays and neither wants that to happen. Wilson knows what the pressure is like for a rookie running back in Shanahan’s scheme and believes that the two rookies are well on their way.

Maybe most importantly is what Wilson sees in the mental approach to the game from both rookies.

“It’s his mindset,” Wilson Jr. said of Davis-Price. “He doesn’t back down for nobody. It doesn’t matter how big or small, tall, or short. It doesn’t matter. He will come at you the same way, every play, and keep coming. He is going to be trouble.”

Wilson had equally positive comments about Mason.

“Tough as nails,” Wilson Jr. said. “Both of them are smart. For them, your name or how long you’ve been in the league, none of that matters."

Both rookies have big shoes to fill if they indeed get a shot on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mitchell led the team in rushing in 2021, nearly breaking the 1,000-yard mark while also being a reliable pass catcher.

