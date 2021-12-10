Jeff Wilson Jr. has 'chance' at being 49ers' starting back vs. Bengals

Lynch says Wilson has 'chance' to be 49ers' starter vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With Elijah Mitchell ruled out, Jeff Wilson Jr. has a "chance" to be the 49ers' starting running back in the pivotal Week 14 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, general manager John Lynch said on KNBR Friday.

"Jeff has looked really good this week, he has and coming back from that knee, he's been back but then there's the time you kind of your legs underneath you, and the good news for us is this week in practice he looked like he was moving extremely well and running with great confidence," Lynch said Friday morning.

"We're really encouraged by the way Jeff has looked this week."

JaMycal Hasty is the other potential lead back for the 49ers, as Elijah Mitchell was ruled out officially due to a concussion a few hours after Lynch spoke on the radio.

Wilson played two offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in the Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but did get a touch. Wilson did have two carries and one catch in the Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Both Mitchell and Trenton Cannon have been ruled out for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, and recently signed tailback Brian Hill also likely will be activated for Week 14.

Deebo Samuel remains questionable, and also could make an impact in the run game if he is healthy enough to go.

The 49ers' running back room has been a revolving door this season, but Lynch and his staff will be hoping Wilson and Hasty can replicate the success Mitchell has found on the field.

