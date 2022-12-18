Jeff Wilson inactive for Dolphins, leaving Raheem Mostert to carry the load

The Dolphins will not have running back Jeff Wilson for tonight’s game against the Bills. The team lists Wilson among its inactives with Wilson nursing a hip injury.

He was listed as questionable heading into today.

That leaves the Dolphins with Raheem Mostert as the starter with Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin behind him.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee) will play despite a questionable designation.

The Dolphins’ other inactives besides Wilson are quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (concussion), safety Eric Rowe (hamstring), receiver River Cracraft (calf) and receiver Erik Ezukanma.

Skylar Thompson again will back up Tua Tagovailoa.

The Bills’ inactives are defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder), right guard Ryan Bates (ankle), tight end Tommy Sweeney, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, safety Dean Marlowe and linebacker Baylon Spector.

Phillips and Bates, who were ruled out Friday, were the team’s only players with a designation.

