Injuries created an opportunity for 49ers running back Jeff Wilson on Sunday and he’s been making the most of it.

It’s unclear if he’s going to be able to continue, however. Wilson appeared to get his ankle rolled up while running for his third touchdown of the afternoon. He was able to walk off the field, but an attempt to run drew a quick stop and he was eventually carted to the locker room after getting to the sideline.

Wilson got the start on Sunday with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman on injured reserve. He’s got 112 yards on 17 carries.

The touchdown put the 49ers up 30-6 halfway through the third quarter.

Jeff Wilson hurt while running for third touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk