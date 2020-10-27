Jeff Wilson headed to IR; Deebo Samuel is expected to miss two games

It’s become a weekly ritual for the 49ers: Who is injured this week?

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday the team expects receiver Deebo Samuel to miss two games and running back Jeff Wilson is headed to injured reserve.

Samuel strained his hamstring in Sunday’s victory over the Patriots, playing 41 of 66 offensive snaps. He had five catches for 65 yards and three rushes for 7 yards.

“Deebo is a huge part of our offense, huge part of our team,” Shanahan said. “When you have a threat of someone who can hurt you, whether it’s blocking, whether it’s catching or whether it’s running, that’s always an issue for defenses. I’ve always kind of said this with the offenses: The mentality of a receiver group can really add to the mentality of your offense because I always feel running backs, O-linemen don’t have a choice. They have to be physical all the time and receivers somewhat do have a choice. They can get away with a little bit and the physicality our receivers bring to the game, and starting with Deebo, really helps our offense. We’ll miss him when he’s out. That’s for sure.”

The 49ers also will have to make do without Wilson, who will go on injured reserve this week with a high-ankle sprain. Wilson will have to miss at least three games before becoming eligible to return.

Wilson had 17 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns, while catching two passes for 8 yards. He played 37 of the 66 offensive snaps.

“I was very happy for him and how hard he played,” Shanahan said. “It was extremely unfortunate he got hurt. I know he was really disappointed in that because of how good he was playing, but at least he’ll be able to come back. It’ll be a month most likely, but he’ll be back from it.”

Receiver/returner Richie James is day to day with an ankle sprain.

Running back Tevin Coleman (knee), nickel back K'Waun Williams (knee) and safeties Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) and Jaquiski Tartt (groin) could play against the Seahawks.

Jeff Wilson headed to IR; Deebo Samuel is expected to miss two games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk