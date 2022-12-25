Jeff Wilson, Bradley Chubb, Terron Armstead all active for Dolphins-Packers

The Dolphins will have one of their key offensive players back for Sunday’s matchup against the Packers for the first time since Week 14.

Running back Jeff Wilson is active for the Dolphins for the Christmas Day game after missing last week with a hip injury. He was a limited participant in practice this week.

Wilson is one of several key questionable players who are active for Sunday’s contest. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee), linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), safety Eric Rowe (hamstring), and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe) are all active.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is also active to serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Running back Myles Gaskin, receiver Erik Ezukanma, tight end Tanner Connor, offensive lineman Eric Fisher, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, quarterback Skylar Thompson, and receiver River Cracraft are inactive for Miami.

Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari will miss another game as he recovers from an appendectomy. He’s inactive along with cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, linebacker Jonathan Garvin, offensive tackle Caleb Jones, and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

Christmas Day kickoff between the Packers and Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

