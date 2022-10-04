Jeff Wilson’s 32-yard touchdown run gives 49ers an early 7-3 lead

Aaron Donald always is a pain in the butt to his opponents except when he’s standing on the sideline. He was on the sideline when Jeff Wilson ran right up the middle for a 32-yard touchdown.

It has given the 49ers a 7-3 lead with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter.

The Rams went 54 yards in 14 plays after receiving the opening kickoff, but Samson Ebukam‘s sack of Matthew Stafford left Los Angeles with a third-and-19. Darrell Henderson ran for 7 yards on third down, and Matt Gay kicked a 39-yard field goal with 6:48 left in the quarter.

Stafford was 7-for-7 for 52 yards on the opening drive.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 4 of 5 passes for 44 yards on San Francisco’s initial possession, including two for 22 yards to Jauan Jennings.

