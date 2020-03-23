Jeff Van Gundy's potential interest in coaching Knicks talked about by brother, Stan

Referring to the Knicks as "dysfunctional," Stan Van Gundy -- who said he had no interest in coaching the team -- touched on his brother Jeff's potential interest in again being New York's head coach.

"I'm not really interested in the New York Knicks, no," Stan Van Gundy said on ESPN Radio, according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. "First of all there's a family history there. If anyone would be interested in that it -- and I'm not sure he is, either -- it would be my brother. And number two, I just -- I've said this, I'm different than a lot of coaches in looking at jobs. To me it's all about who you work for and who you work with. Everything I've seen over the last few years with that organization says that it's extremely dysfunctional."

Stan Van Gundy also said the Nets' job is better than the Knicks' job right now.

"Of the two the Nets are the better job," Van Gundy said. "There's no question about that right now. The organization has been more stable. They've won more games. They have more talent."

Jeff Van Gundy served as Knicks head coach from 1996 to 2001 and worked in the same capacity for the Rockets from 2003 to 2007.

The 58-year-old is now one of the most well-respected NBA commentators.

Speaking in February, Van Gundy said interim head coach Mike Miller deserved "every opportunity" to land the full-time gig.

"Mike Miller, to me, deserves every opportunity to finish this season out and win the job and I think anybody plotting as a coach to try to undermine that opportunity is doing it wrong," Van Gundy said. "In a coaching situation, we should all root for each other to be successful because only the people that have manned the head coaching position understand how hard it is to win any single NBA game.

"And particularly, those teams that are stuck in the middle, it is brutal to win games. I find it unfortunate at times when people start circling, trying to get a job that isn't even open. Mike Miller deserves all of our support. He's done a fantastic job."

SNY's Ian Begley reported on Feb. 12 that Van Gundy was open to discussing the opening with the Knicks during their last coaching search. But the organization, under then-president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry, never gave Van Gundy strong consideration before hiring David Fizdale.

