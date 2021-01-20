Jeff Van Gundy says Immanuel Quickley gives Knicks 'real hope from an offensive standpoint'

Immanuel Quickley dribbles the ball against the Cavaliers

Immanuel Quickley has consistently been a spark plug for the Knicks off the bench this year.

The 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is averaging 10 points a game this year and has had an increased role in his last five games.



Former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy raved about Quickley to the New York Post.



"He gives them real hope from an offensive standpoint," Van Gundy said. "He knows how to draw fouls. He can shoot. He plays with great enthusiasm and energy."

Van Gundy compared Quickley to Charlie Ward, who was taken 24th overall in 1994 by the Knicks.

"A guy who was drafted low, but can be a good player over a long period — most likely a starter at some part of his career. It’s a great draft pick," he said.

After averaging 13.7 points per game in his first six games, averaging 6.2 points in that span, in his last five, he's averaging 23 minutes a contest while knocking 14.6 points per game.

“Whoever was in charge of drafting Quickley needs to have an article dedicated to him, Van Gundy added. "This was a guy looked at as a second-round pick. Someone went to bat for this guy and wanted this guy...

“That’s why you don’t pay attention to [mock drafts]. It’s hard to know who a guy is — his intangibles. He was thought of as an undersized 2. You have to give [Knicks team president] Leon Rose credit. Ultimately he listened to whoever was pushing him. I can’t be more effusive about Quickley."

The Knicks will look to win a third straight game on Thursday in Golden State.