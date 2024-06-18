Jeff Van Gundy to join Clippers’ coaching staff as top assistant: report

Jeff Van Gundy (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Clippers will reportedly have one of the most highly regarded basketball minds on its staff next season, joining the esteemed Tyronn Lue.

ESPN reported on Tuesday Jeff Van Gundy has agreed to join the Clippers coaching staff as a top assistant.

In 2004, Van Gundy coached Lue for a single season during his playing career in Houston. He is also known for his phenomenal work as head coach of the New York Knicks, which helped lead them to the NBA Finals in 1999.

Lue and Van Gundy's paths crossed again as they worked together for USA Basketball.

During his time in New York and Houston, he went 430-318 with a postseason 44-44 record, data from ESPN shows.

Van Gundy worked as an analyst for ESPN for 16 seasons and most recently, he was as a senior consultant for the newly crowned Boston Celtics, who won the franchise’s 18th NBA championship Monday night.

In May, Dan Craig departed the Clippers coaching staff after four seasons to take on the same role with Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls.

Van Gundy’s brother, Steve, was a head coach in the NBA for 13 seasons. Steve Van Gundy most recently coached the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2020-21 season.

Jeff Van Gundy's reported hiring is part of a much-needed fresh start for the Clippers, following another short-lived playoff race. The team will also move into the Intuit Dome in Inglewood and will no longer have to share an arena with the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have yet to announce who will be their next head coach after Darvin Ham was let go after two seasons. Dan Hurley declined the Lakers' alleged $70 million offer and JJ Redick reportedly interviewed for the gig over the weekend.