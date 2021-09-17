Jeff Ulbrich praises Patriots QB Mac Jones: ‘He’s way better than I wanted him to be’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Calvaruso
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mac Jones did not look like a quarterback making his NFL debut in the Patriots’ Week 1 clash with the Dolphins.

New England ultimately fell one point short of defeating Miami, but Jones looked the part under center. The Alabama product was calm in the pocket and sharp with his throws, going 29-39 for 281 yards and a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor. He fumbled early in the game, but Jones bounced back and thrived from that point on, showcasing his poise for all to see.

Jones’ performance naturally caught the eye of Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich while preparing to take on the Patriots this weekend. Jones might be making just his second career start and first against New York in Week 2, but Ulbrich is not treating New England’s new quarterback as a wet behind the ears passer ahead of Sunday afternoon.

“He’s way better than I wanted him to be,” Ulbrich said Thursday, per North Jersey’s Andy Vasquez.

Ulbrich’s young secondary allowed Sam Darnold to throw for 279 yards and a 57-yard touchdown to Robby Anderson in Week 1. Jones got the job done against a top-tier Dolphins defense, making it fair to wonder if the back line of New York’s defense could be in for a long game against the Patriots.

Josh McDaniels is one of the best in the business at identifying an opponent’s weaknesses. With a capable pocket passer like Jones under center, New England could be in a position to succeed through the air in Week 2. The Patriots will turn to Damien Harris early and often to try and achieve a run-pass balance in order to not have the weight of the world fall on Jones’ shoulders, but he will be a focal point of McDaniels’ gameplan going up against an unproven group of Jets cornerbacks and questionable safety unit outside od Marcus Maye.

Ulbrich’s defense was by no means bad in its debut in his scheme, but going up against Jones and the Patriots poses a whole new set of challenges. If Jones plays another efficient game, the Jets could be in trouble.

List

How did Zach Wilson's NFL debut compare to other rookie quarterbacks?

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots vs. Jets: 4 things to know about New England

    Before the Jets host the Patriots, get to know a new-look New England team.

  • Rookie QB Mac Jones impressed New England Patriots teammates with toughness in his debut

    Mac Jones was hit nine times and sacked once in his NFL debut, but the rookie QB impressed his Patriots teammates by standing tall.

  • Mac vs. Zach: Rookie QBs highlight latest Pats-Jets showdown

    Mac Jones and Zach Wilson are providing some fresh-faced buzz to an old AFC East rivalry that has gotten rather stale. All eyes will be on the rookie quarterbacks Sunday at MetLife Stadium when Jones' New England Patriots square off against Wilson's New York Jets. “I mean, it’s not fun to lose, so just learning from what we could have done better is definitely just the only thing you can do, really,” said Jones, whose Patriots fell 17-16 to Miami last Sunday.

  • NY Jets + Giants 2021 season predictions | The Tailgate

    On a bonus segment from The Tailgate presented by Verizon, Michelle Margaux, Ralph Vacchiano, and Connor Rogers from Bleacher Report drop various 2021 predictions for the New York Jets and New York Giants. They cover Saquon Barkley rushing yards, Zach Wilson passing yards, and the future of Big Blue GM Dave Gettleman. Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s digital football series that focuses on conversations fans are having across social media along with interviews with players, coaches and insiders. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Mark Ingram: David Culley’s transparency, consistency resonates with team

    The Texans played better than most people expected in Week One’s 37-21 victory over the Jaguars and running back Mark Ingram credits head coach David Culley’s approach with putting the team in position to succeed. Ingram met Culley when he signed with the Ravens in 2019 and Culley was one of the team’s assistants. Ingram [more]

  • Report: Kyrie Irving’s agents saying Irving would retire if Nets trade him

    Very real: Ben Simmons wants a trade from the 76ers, who are shopping him (slowly).

  • Seahawks heavily favored by experts for home opener vs. Titans

    The experts are also leaning towards the Seahawks heading into the weekend.

  • Giants collapse in humiliating fashion, fall to Washington, 30-29

    The New York Giants lost to the Washington Football Team in unbelievably humiliating fashion, falling to 0-2 on the season.

  • Rodney Harrison calls out Patriots' defense after Dolphins loss

    Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison shared a strong critique of New England's front seven after the team's Week 1 loss to the Dolphins.

  • Podcast: How the Patriots’ cautious approach with Mac Jones backfired

    The Patriots might rely more heavily upon Mac Jones in Week 2 after seeing he can handle the spotlight.

  • Brady, Gronk still a winning combination for SB champs

    The prolific duo — now in their second seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after nine highly successful years in New England — moved ahead of Steve Young and Jerry Rice into third place on the NFL’s career list for regular-season TDs by a passing combo during last week’s 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Brady threw for 379 yards and four TDs, including a pair to Gronkowski, who has been on the receiving end of a TD pass from the 44-year-old quarterback 86 times during the tight end’s stellar career with the Patriots and Bucs. Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (112) and Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates (89) have combined to reach the end zone more often during the regular season.

  • How Mac Jones impressed Hunter Henry, Patriots with toughness

    Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has the respect of his teammates for his performance under pressure in his NFL debut loss to the Dolphins.

  • Twitter reacts to Colts being first in-season Hard Knocks team

    Here's how Twitter reacted to the Colts being chosen for the first in-season Hard Knocks.

  • Tee Higgins dropping No. 85 to avoid becoming 'Ochocinco 2.0': 'No disrespect to Chad'

    "I want to be Tee Higgins, 1.0."

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Bart Scott gets scouting report on Patriots QB Mac Jones from Ted Johnson | Jets Game Plan

    On Jets Game Plan, Bart Scott Bart Scott talks with three-time Super Bowl champion, Ted Johnson, of NBC Sports Boston, who gives us a scouting report on Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones. About Jets Game Plan: Jets Game Plan with Jeané Coakley and Bart Scott provides an insider’s view of the team’s upcoming matchup with exclusive access, interviews and team breakdowns. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Donald Fagen’s ‘Walk Between Raindrops’ Is New ‘The Nightfly Live’ Taster

    The song is fondly remembered from a 1982 album of uniform quality and sophistication.

  • High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

    A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.

  • Dustin Hopkins' game-winning kick made Taylor Heinicke quite a bit of money

    That last second-kick from Dustin Hopkins wasn't just big for Washington. It was also big for Taylor Heinicke's pockets.