Jeff Ulbrich leads shorthanded National team to 16-7 Senior Bowl win

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich can now call himself a winning head coach at the Senior Bowl. Despite being very shorthanded due to juries and players opting out of the game, Ulbrich’s National team still found a way to score a 16-7 victory in Saturday’s 75th Reese’s Senior Bowl.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, despite only playing two series, went 4-for-4 for 65 yards and a touchdown and was named the game’s MVP. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix also threw a touchdown pass.

Washington State cornerback Chau Smith-Wade recorded two interceptions, including one almost returned for a touchdown, being tackled at the one-yard line. The National team couldn’t punch the ball in and settled for a field goal, but their defense stepped up all game.

The National team had a host of players not play, including Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and potential Jets selection Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga.

Other players not spotted during pregame warm-ups for the National team: – RB Marshawn Lloyd

– DB Max Melton

– OL Ladarius Henderson

– OL Taliese Fuaga

– WR Malachi Corley

– DL Brandon Dorlus https://t.co/SA6C3NkUXU — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) February 3, 2024

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman saw the bulk of the action but only completed seven of 25 passes for 69 yards and an interception.

Ulbrich’s team was so shorthanded that we saw a player switch teams for the first time ever. Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske was moved to the National roster after spending all week of practice with the American side. That addition paid off for Ulbrich. Fiske had four tackles, including 1.5 for a loss as well as a half-sack.

Ulbrich received rave reviews for his week and work in the game with a shorthanded roster and his practices were much more smoother than those from the American team, which featured plenty of special teams work.

Rave reviews for #Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich for his work with the National team at the @seniorbowl all week long. Really good practices, positive feedback from the players and a nice job yesterday winning the game with a severely shorthanded roster. https://t.co/WXhOmCL7o2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 4, 2024

