Jeff Trickey QB Camp returns to Jamestown

Jun. 13—JAMESTOWN — For the fifth consecutive year, the Jeff Trickey Quarterback Technique and Leadership Camp returned to the University of Jamestown campus.

"Coach Bill Nelson has been our director," Trickey said. "He's been a friend of ours and asked us to come to North Dakota. We had never been here, we came about five years ago. We felt it was such a success and it's grown every year and Coach Nelson and Coach Brian (Mistro) at Jamestown, they are great hosts for us. We love to come back and now it's an annual thing and we're even doing our advanced camp here in July."

Trickey is a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer and a Ripon College (Wisconsin) thanks to his time as a multi-sport athlete and high school football coach. Trickey said the camp is in its 34th year. Trickey said the camp started at the urging of high school football coaches around Wisconsin.

The camp ran from June 10-11 at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium. Trickey said on the first day the coaches focused on technique and then on the second day Trickey watched film with all of the kids. Trickey said the camp is limited to two days because he believes the kids get tired after working hard for the two days. Trickey said they show film of each kid throwing to teach them how to improve their form.

"I take them in by myself, we get them in, small groups and they're all age-appropriate," Trickey said. "The younger guys, we give more of the basic film study stuff so that they can understand and they're not intimidated and then the older groups, we get to a little more advanced film work when they're with me"

The camp was attended by 63 kids in grades 7-12. One of those signal callers who participated in the camp was Jamestown High School rising senior Ryan Kallenbach. Kallenbach said he has participated in the camp since it first started in Jamestown.

"I've seen myself improve a lot throughout these camps because then I bring this stuff home and it helps me get ready for the season," Kallenbach said.

Kallenbach missed the first day of the camp because he attended different camp, but he participated in drills during the second day. The Blue Jays starting quarterback said he has grown into more of a leader over the years.

"I think when I was younger, I was really really shy, I didn't talk at all. I still don't talk too much but I know when I have to talk and what I have to say to people for them to do the right thing," Kallenbach said.

Over the five years of the camp, Trickey said the number of participants increase every year and the players who come back improve.

"They come in and they're cautious and they're wondering and they're a little nervous and then as they evolve and get confident in their skills the next year we see them and they're stronger and they're more confident and they're faster," Trickey said. "As we go, we can see that growth. When we get to the seniors ... it's really exciting to see these guys, their last year in high school."

Trickey said he and the counselors plan out what drills they want to do and how to improve the camp every year.

The camp is one of 12 two-day camps that Trickey is putting on this summer around the Midwest. The camp is also putting on eight advanced camps for quarterbacks and wide receivers around the Midwest. The first advanced camp starts June 29 at Hansen Stadium.

The camp has a decorated list of alumni including current Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance and New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor. While there were no NFL players at this camp, the players were coached by current and former college quarterbacks including University of Jamestown quarterback Nick Martinez and Jimmies quarterback coach Matt Chauvin.

"I think they get a lot out of learning from all of our staff," Trickey said. "We ask them to be role models and be examples of men of character and they are. We really get such satisfaction to watch them and the respect that they show and the respect we try and earn. It's a two-way mutual respect kind of relationship. I love the growth that I see."