Jeff Strunk wins modified feature at Big Diamond
May 22—Jeff Strunk won the modified feature Friday night at Big Diamond Speedway in Minersville.
Also earning victories Friday were Mark Smith in the URC sprint cars, Danny Buccafusca in the 602 crate sportsman and Don Murphy in the roadrunners.
In the 25-lap sportsman feature, Louden Reimert finished second, followed by Duane Howard, Alex Yankowski, Dillon Steuer, Brett Kressley, Kyle Merkel, Kevin Beach Jr., Rick Laubach and Nick Rochinski.
The URC sprint cars were making their first of two visits to Big Diamond this season. Coming in second in the 25-lap feature was Jason Shultz. Tyler Ross was third, followed by Joe Kata and Ryan Kissinger.
Rounding out the top five in the 602 crate sportsman feature were Ryan Graver, Eric Kocher, Steve Lyle and Eric Palmer.
In the roadrunners, Alex Schoffstall was second, followed by Kris Ney, Matt Ney and Andrew Fayash III.