Jeff Stoutland compares Cam Jurgens to one of the best guards in Eagles history

Jeff Stoutland was chatting with the media after practice Friday, and he’d just finished raving about Cam Jurgens and was moving onto another question when he waved his arms and blurted out: “Time out! Time out!”

When Stoutland starts interrupting questions, you know there’s something he really wants to say.

Jurgens is Stoutland’s latest project, a 23-year-old who’s never played right guard, who’s played 35 career offensive snaps, who’s significantly undersized.

Guess what.

Jurgens looks great so far this summer in place of Isaac Seumalo, who signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Steelers.

And after calling timeout (and what other coach in NFL history would ever call timeout in the middle of a press conference?), Stoutland compared Jurgens to the only three-time Pro Bowl guard in franchise history.

“I know one thing,” Stout said. “Brandon Brooks, he’s got tremendous feet, he’s a great athlete, quick foot and body quickness.

“(Jurgens) has that. You know he has that.”

Talk about high praise.

That's why the training camp competition between Jurgens and rookie Tyler Steen never materialized. Jurgens is just too good. The job is his and it was probably always his.

“He’s done well,” Stoutland said. “It’s all new for him, and I really want to see the consistency. Again, it’s very early, we’re still coaching, we’re still evaluating, but I like what he’s doing. I really do. I think he’s doing a good job, but he’s got to stay consistent, and it’s got to be every day.”

Jurgens, the Eagles’ 2nd-round pick last year, was purely a center at Nebraska and he’ll be purely a center here if Jason Kelce ever decides to retire.

But for now, he’s the heir apparent to Seumalo at right guard.

“Cam’s a very smart player, he’s an intelligent player, he asks great questions in meetings, and he conceptualizes concepts very well when I teach them,” Stoutland said.

“If something doesn’t make sense to him or he’s not sure, he’s not one of the players that will be hesitant to say, ‘Hey, coach, wait a second.’ A lot of players are afraid to ask because they don’t want you to look at them like, ‘Hey he doesn’t know what he’s (doing).’ …

“Cam doesn’t care. He’s pretty confident. Not pretty. This guy’s really confident. Trust me. He’s very confident. Not just in his knowledge but his ability to play.”

Stoutland is going into his 11th season as the Eagles’ offensive line coach.



Why is he a legend? In 10 years, he’s coached six linemen to a total of 20 Pro Bowls. From 1970 until he got here - a span of 43 years - the Eagles had eight linemen make a total of 14 Pro Bowls.

That’s why nobody would be surprised if Jurgens becomes that sort of player.

“That (guard) position, there’s things that we look for, I call them critical factors," Stoutland said. "You guys know that. What I will say is I knew he was strong but I didn’t know he was this (strong). Because you don’t see it when you’re playing center. Sometimes you’re uncovered, now he’s covered.

“I’m impressed with the power and the strength of Cam. Very, very strong in here, in the core.”

Maybe the most important thing for Jurgens is developing chemistry with Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, who have 10 Pro Bowls and seven all-pro honors between them.

If Jurgens isn’t in lockstep with those two all-time Eagles, the line won’t be effective, and the offense won’t be as productive.

And that aspect has been outstanding, Stoutland said.

“That’s the great part of it,” he said. “That’s what's making this very interesting. I’m very happy with what he’s doing. (And) I’m not one to throw sugar all over the place.”