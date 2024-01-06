Jeff Schudel's Week 18 NFL picks
Jan. 6—Each week, Browns beat writer Jeff Schudel will make his NFL picks against the Las Vegas spread, including predicting the outcome of the Browns' game separately. Picks are in bold letters. Last week: 10-4. Overall: 122-102-8. Browns pick vs. spread 9-6-1
Jan. 7
Bengals 24, Browns 20
Buccaneers at Panthers +4.5, 1 p.m.
Browns +7 at Bengals, 1 p.m.
Vikings +3.5 at Lions, 1 p.m.
Jets +1.5 at Patriots, 1 p.m.
Falcons +3 at Saints, 1 p.m.
Jaguars at Titans + 5.5, 1 p.m.
Seahawks at Cardinals +3, 4:25 p.m.
Bears+3 at Packers, 4:25 p.m.
Chiefs +3.5 at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Broncos +2.5 at Raiders, 4:25 p.m.
Eagles at Giants +5, 4:25 p.m.
Rams +4 at 49ers, 4:25 p.m.
Cowboys at Commanders +13, 4:25 p.m.
Bills at Dolphins +3, 4:25 p.m.